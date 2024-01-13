Cannabisnewsbreaks RYAH Group Inc.'S (CSE: RYAH) RYAH Medtech Enters Exclusive Agreement With Delled SAS

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) RYAH Group's (CSE: RYAH) wholly owned subsidiary, RYAH Medtech Inc., has entered a definitively exclusive software development and product distribution agreement with its France-based partner, DelleD SAS, for the distribution of the RYAH Smart Inhaler. According to the update, the strategic agreement further defines the previously announced arrangement with DelleD to distribute RYAH Smart Inhalers in the territory of France and participate in the upcoming tender for the French government's national experiment on patient use of medical cannabis.“In addition to distribution of the proprietary devices and accessories, the deal involves a statement of work ('SOW') for RYAH to develop customized software for DelleD that would cater to the French patients who intend to use and track their plant-based therapies via DelleD,” said Jordan Medley, head of Product Operations at RYAH, noting this project is the company's second customized software development order.“Providing a robust data collection mechanism ensures more comprehensive patient feedback - and, consequently, accurate clinical trial results.”

RYAH is a big data and technology company focused on valuable predictive analysis in the global medical intake industry. The company manages a complete digital ecosystem leveraging both internet of things (“IoT”) and artificial intelligence (“AI”) to create a dynamic data service for the medical plant industry. It is developing a suite of IoT devices, including a dry-herb vaporizer device capable of storing all plant lab results, measuring patient inhalation sessions in real-time and capturing instant feedback for plant dose management. Its robust artificial intelligence platform aggregates and correlates HIPAA-compliant medical data, which is intended to help doctors and patients personalize plant-based treatments to better predict treatment outcomes. The data collection is also relevant for pharmacies, clinics, growers, dispensaries, and licensed processors (“LPs”) to monitor and manage plant strain effects on patients. With a strong IP portfolio, RYAH gathers deep and insightful data on the complete medical plant lifecycle, from seed to consumption. For more information about the company, please visit .

