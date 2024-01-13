Cannabisnewsbreaks Grapefruit USA Inc. (GPFT) Finalizes NDA With 6PAK Solutions Canada, Plans To Launch Product In Canada

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Grapefruit USA (OTCQB: GPFT) , a premiere California-based cannabis and hemp company, has partnered with 6PAK Solutions Inc., a leading Canadian cannabis manufacturer and arm of ATG Pharma Inc. The two companies have signed an NDA and are working together to distribute Grapefruit's patented Hourglass(TM)Time Release THC+CBD Delivery Topical Relief Cream throughout Canada. According to the announcement, Grapefruit plans to file a Notice of New Cannabis Product (“NNCP”) with Health Canada; the notice includes specific information regarding the Hourglass production process. Once GPFT receives NNCP approval, the company anticipates launching its Hourglass Time Release THC+CBD Delivery Cream across Canada.“We are very encouraged by 6PAKS' decision to form an alliance with Grapefruit to take the initial steps toward obtaining Canadian regulatory approval to bring Grapefruit's patented time-release THC+CBD topical delivery cream to all Canadians,” said Grapefruit CEO and co-founder Bradley J. Yourist in the press release.“6PAK Solutions' expertise in this area is unrivaled and assures Grapefruit will bring a fully compliant cannabis product to market in Canada. 6PAK is also a subsidiary of ATG Pharma, Inc., a leader in regulatory compliant filling and packaging for the cannabis industry in Canada, so we are in good hands indeed. Our team looks forward to working with Chris Shar and his team in the coming weeks to achieve our corporate goal of introducing HourglassTM across the entire nation of Canada in the third quarter of 2021.”

About Grapefruit USA Inc.

Grapefruit's corporate headquarters is in Westwood, Los Angeles, California. Grapefruit holds California permits and licenses to both manufacture and distribute cannabis products in the Golden State. Grapefruit's extraction laboratory and manufacturing and distribution facilities are located in the industry-recognized Coachillin' Industrial Cultivation and Ancillary Canna-Business Park in Desert Hot Springs, California. To find out more about the company, please visit .

