Cannabisnewsbreaks Lexaria Bioscience Corp.'S (NASDAQ: LEXX) Efforts To Boost Commercial Prospects 'Paying Off In Spades'

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX)

is a global innovator developing and commercializing its patented DehydraTECH(TM) drug delivery technology. Lexaria is continuing and/or initiating discussions with several larger companies in Europe and North America regarding the licensed use of its technology for both consumer and pharmaceutical sectors.“The materialization of such partnerships hinges on a number of must-haves. Firstly, there must be a tangible product that draws larger companies. Secondly, The decision of whether or not to invest, and the scale of any investment, is based on how well the technologies that form the core of a company have been protected. This is where patents come in. Moreover, the further a company can take its own research, the better the deal that will be offered in terms of upfront payments, milestone payments, and royalties,” reads a recent article that contains excerpts from a

LabioTech

writeup.“Lexaria ticks all these boxes. Its unique technology – DehydraTECH – is not only tangible but has also been shown to enhance the performance of several categories of fat-soluble active molecules and drugs across various oral and topical product formats. The technology is also protected by a robust portfolio of 28 patents granted worldwide as of February 2023... Lastly, and perhaps most importantly, Lexaria has substantially invested in research and development ('R&D'), an aspect of its operations that is 100% within its control. According to CEO Chris Bunka, the company has designed its applied R&D to boost its commercial prospects, and this 'is paying off in spades,' as it has, among others, 'yielded almost entirely positive results.'”

To view the full article, visit



About Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

Lexaria's patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH(TM), improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”) enter the bloodstream through oral delivery. Since 2016, DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to increase bio-absorption with cannabinoids, antiviral drugs, PDE5 inhibitors and more. DehydraTECH has also evidenced an ability to deliver some drugs more effectively across the blood brain barrier. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 28 patents granted and many patents pending worldwide. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to LEXX are available in the company's newsroom at



About CannabisNewsWire

CannabisNewsWire (CNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) CannabisNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, CNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. CNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. CNW is where news, content and information converge.

To receive SMS text alerts from CannabisNewsWire, text“Cannabis” to 844-397-5787 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published:



Do you have questions or are you interested in working with CNW?

Ask our Editor

CannabisNewsWire (CNW)

Denver, Colorado



303.498.7722 Office

...

CannabisNewsWire is part of the

InvestorBrandNetwork .