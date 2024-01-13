Fingermotion Inc. (FNGR) Shares Progress On The NASDAQ Uplisting Application, Big Data Insights Division, In Its August Corporate Update

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



On August 25, FingerMotion held a conference call in which it provided updates on the progress of its Sapientus division, application to uplist to the NASDAQ, and more

Hosted by FingerMotion CEO Martin Shen, the corporate update also included a review of the Q1 2022 results, which marked the fourth consecutive quarter of record revenue

FingerMotion received its first comment letter from NASDAQ, to which it responded promptly and efficiently

The company, in collaboration with its partners, has begun translating products under the Sapientus division into an actual operational pilot FNGR will hold an AGM in November

In July last year, FingerMotion (OTCQX: FNGR) launched Sapientus, its Big Data Insights arm and third operational division, built to deliver data-driven insights and solutions for companies and businesses in the insurance and financial services sectors ( ). Since then, the division has grown in many ways. For instance, it witnessed two consecutive quarters of revenue generation during Q4 2021 and Q1 2022 and quarter-over-quarter revenue growth during the latter reporting period ( ). Additionally, earlier this year, FNGR reported... Read More>>The latest news and updates relating to FNGR are available in the company's newsroom at

