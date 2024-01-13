Chinesenewsbreaks Infobird Software Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IFBD) Helping Companies Build Long-Term Customer Relationships

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Infobird (NASDAQ: IFBD) , a business-to-business (“B2B”) artificial intelligence (“AI”) solutions company, recently announced the launch of its call center.“The WeChat call center is designed to help businesses build an automated and personalized private domain traffic operation platform that will help the B2C clients achieve major upgrades while drawing on the advantages of the powerful WeChat ecosystem for interacting with customers,” reads a recent article. Companies seeking to use their resources in the most effective manner possible to acquire and retain consumers have turned to Infobird, which, through the WeChat call center and other technologies, is facilitating just that.“Using private domain traffic for the development of long-term customer relationships has become a necessary path to company growth... Infobird has created a single platform to meet the needs of consumers and businesses by using big data and AI to analyze input from multiple channels and then generate portraits or profiles that represent each user, their expectations and their needs.”







About Infobird Software Co. Ltd.







Infobird, headquartered in Beijing, China, is a software-as-a-service provider of innovative AI-powered or enabled customer engagement solutions. For more information about the company, visit .







