Fingermotion Inc. (FNGR), Its Mission, Market Positioning, And Outlook For The Future

FNGR currently services over a billion users, specifically in the Chinese market

It is a company committed to delivering the next generation of data-driven tech solutions across its current product line and service offerings

FNGR is defined by next-level innovation that cuts across its key pillars of growth, including its RCS, big data insights, telecommunications products, and services, as well as SMS and MMS services

So far, the company has launched Sapientus, its third operational division, and has also filed its uplist application to the Nasdaq Capital Market in a move to grow its market reach and overall brand equity FNGR remains committed to growing its user base organically, leveraging on it, and ultimately transforming it into an ecosystem of users with high engagement rates in the future

FingerMotion (OTCQX: FNGR) has always been driven by the mission to deliver the next generation of data-driven technology solutions that cut across its current product line and service offerings. This has grown to define the company and has dictated its management's strategic decisions, along with the investments that the company commits to as time progresses. The company currently covers the telecommunications and insurtech markets, with offerings that include but are not limited to big data insights, Rich Communication Services ("RCS"), telecommunications products and services, as well as SMS and MMS services.

