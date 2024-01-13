Chinesenewsbreaks Infobird Software Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IFBD) Asserting Position As A Leader In Chinese, Global Saas Markets

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Infobird (NASDAQ: IFBD) , a business-to-business (“B2B”) artificial intelligence (“AI”) solutions company, is positioning itself to make the most out of the expanding software-as-a-service (“SaaS”) market, which is expected to grow by $99.99 billion between 2021 and 2025. Infobird is a SaaS company offering AI-enabled customer engagement solutions for businesses, including the Intelligent Quality Inspection SaaS.“This Intelligent Quality Inspection SaaS was explicitly designed to initiate intelligent management and operations for clients' customer service platforms. Additionally, it lays the foundation for further upgrades of the clients' customer service, a massive milestone for Infobird,” explains a recent article.“With innovations and new product additions such as these, Infobird is slowly but surely asserting its position as a leader in the Chinese, global SaaS markets. It is also positioning itself to capitalize on the imminent growth of this sector while making the most out of the various available opportunities. One thing that sets Infobird apart from its competitors is its client involvement when developing Intelligent Quality Inspection SaaS. The company is committed to tailoring the service to the clients' needs.”







To view the full article, visit







About Infobird Software Co. Ltd.







Infobird, headquartered in Beijing, China, is a software-as-a-service provider of innovative AI-powered or enabled customer engagement solutions. For more information about the company, visit .







