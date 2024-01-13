Chinesenewsbreaks Fingermotion Inc. (FNGR) Maintains Investor Relations Momentum Throughout 2021

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) FingerMotion (OTCQX: FNGR) has always made it a point to communicate all developments within the company.“The first press release of the year was OTC Market Group Inc.'s announcement that FingerMotion had qualified to trade on the OTCQX Best Market, an upgrade from the OTCQB Venture Market,” reads a recent article.“Since then, the company has provided updates on financial results and agreements with companies such as Pacific Life Re, China Mobile Fujian and Xunlian Tianxia Technology. FingerMotion has also been keen to announce upcoming conferences, along with applications to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market.” FingerMotion recently hosted a corporate update call in which its CEO Martin Shen covered various subjects, including the company's latest quarterly financial results, the plans for an upcoming AGM and an uplisting application to join the Nasdaq. With this corporate update, FingerMotion kept“the momentum it has had throughout 2021 with its investor relations.”







About FingerMotion Inc.







FingerMotion is an evolving technology company with a core competency in mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. It is one of only a few companies in China with access to wholesale rechargeable minutes from China's largest mobile phone providers that can be resold to consumers. As the user base of its primary business continues to grow, the company is developing additional value-added technologies to market to its users. The vision of the company is to rapidly grow the user base through organic means and have this growth develop into an ecosystem of users with high engagement rates utilizing its innovative applications. Developing a highly engaged ecosystem of users would strategically position the company to onboard larger customer bases. FingerMotion eventually hopes to serve over 1 billion users in the China market and eventually expand the model to other regional markets. For more information about the company, visit .







