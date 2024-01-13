Chinesenewsbreaks Fingermotion Inc. (FNGR) Commences Translation Of Sapientus-Based Products Into Operational Pilot

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) FingerMotion (OTCQX: FNGR) launched its Big Data Insights arm and third operational division, Sapientus, in July last year. Since then, the division, which is built to deliver data-driven insights and solutions for companies and businesses in the insurance and financial services sectors, has grown in many ways. For instance, it witnessed two consecutive quarters of revenue generation during Q4 2021 and Q1 2022. In an August 25 conference call, FingerMotion CEO Martin Shen discussed the division's progress thus far. He described Sapientus' launch as a significant milestone for the company's journey because it facilitated the expansion of the business into insurance and then the wider financial industry in general.“Our distinctive edge and what we do as Sapientus is our ability to integrate all these publicly available data into these proprietary risk matrices with behavioral indicators derived from event-driven or event contextual-based information,” a recent article quotes Shen as saying.“Working with partners such as Pacific Life Re-Insurance, FingerMotion has begun translating its Sapientus-based products into an actual operational pilot that benefits the service providers and customers alike.”

FingerMotion is an evolving technology company with a core competency in mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. It is one of only a few companies in China with access to wholesale rechargeable minutes from China's largest mobile phone providers that can be resold to consumers. As the user base of its primary business continues to grow, the company is developing additional value-added technologies to market to its users. The vision of the company is to rapidly grow the user base through organic means and have this growth develop into an ecosystem of users with high engagement rates utilizing its innovative applications. Developing a highly engaged ecosystem of users would strategically position the company to onboard larger customer bases. FingerMotion eventually hopes to serve over 1 billion users in the China market and eventually expand the model to other regional markets. For more information about the company, visit .

