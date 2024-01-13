Growth Of China's Tech Use Boosts Prospects For Mobile Services And Big Data Provider Fingermotion Inc. (FNGR)

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



U.S.-based FingerMotion is a mobile phone services and emerging big data technology company focused on the enormous prospects of China's marketplace

FingerMotion's drive to develop its new Sapientus database IP has led to a significant agreement for providing big data to global insurance juggernaut Pacific Life's Reinsurance division

Pacific Life is among a number of outsider companies looking to enter China's marketplace, and FingerMotion's data is expected to help the company establish risk prediction profiles for its clientele

China boasts a population of about 1.4 billion people, of whom more than half have adopted mobile phone technology during the past quarter century as the country's economy has made great strides forward An estimated 989 million Chinese citizens have adopted Internet use and e-commerce as a part of their lifestyle

Given current estimates that China's population will surpass 1.4 billion people this year, occupying a land mass larger than the United States while building one of the world's fastest growing economies, it's no surprise that China has repeatedly occupied a position as the most attractive marketplace in the world during recent years. Corporations developing their growth strategies continually freshen their outlooks on the benefits of entering China's market while weighing any challenges that might be unique to the country, particularly in terms of technological development.

