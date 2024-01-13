Fingermotion Inc. (FNGR) Poised To Lead A Post-Pandemic Insurance Industry Renaissance In China

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



A 2020 Deloitte China report noted that big data will be vital in ensuring insurance survive for longer post-pandemic and accelerate their transformation towards excellence

Big data is instrumental in facilitating greater product innovation and pricing accuracy for insurers

Through its Big Data Insights division (Sapientus), FingerMotion appears well positioned as an ideal partner for insurers looking to implement Deloitte's proposals The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission recently scrapped the 51% cap on foreign ownership, setting the stage for potential growth of the country's insurance sector

Last year, Deloitte China released a report titled"COVID-19 and China's Insurance Industry" that explored the measures insurers have taken to deal with the pandemic, the macro impact of COVID-19 on the insurance industry, and, lastly, how insurance companies should accelerate their transformation towards excellence. The report noted that big data, which some insurers were already using as early as February 2020, will be instrumental in the post-pandemic insurance world. According to Deloitte China, the pandemic posed a significant challenge to the adaptability and resilience of insurance companies and their management teams. This means that these firms need to consider...

