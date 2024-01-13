Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: IFBD) Signs Service Contract With A Global Leading Retail Brand

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



On August 3, 2021, Infobird signed a service contract with a subsidiary of a global leading retail brand

The brand is a Fortune 500 retail and consumer product company and a leader in its sector, with operations in over 80 countries around the world

It hopes that through this contract it will capitalize on Infobird's intelligent quality inspection to improve its customer service system within the Chinese market This move demonstrates Infobird's commitment to improving what it offers and successfully expanding into the market of retail and consumer product companies

On August 3, 2021, Infobird (NASDAQ: IFBD) announced that it had signed a service contract with a subsidiary of a global leading retail brand ( ). This Fortune 500 retail and consumer product company is a leader in its sector and has operations in over 80 countries worldwide. It hopes that, through this contract, it will capitalize on Infobird's intelligent quality inspection in a bid to significantly improve its customer service system within the Chinese market ( ). It also hopes to bring users the ultimate consumer experience by creating caring, convenient, and professional customer services. Infobird is a software-as-a-service (“SaaS”) provider, offering artificial intelligence (“AI”)-powered customer engagement solutions for the Chinese market. Since it was founded in October 2001, this company has always sought to bring value to its clients with solutions to... Read More>>: The latest news and updates relating to IFBD are available in the company's newsroom at

About ChineseWire

ChineseWire (CW) is a specialized communications platform focused on promising China-based companies that are listed in North America. As one of 40+ brands within the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), CW provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible(2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets(3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact(4) social media distribution to IBN's millions of social media followersand (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions. As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, CW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public Chinese companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. CW is where news, content and information converge. For more information, please visit Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the ChineseWire website applicable to all content provided by CW, wherever published or re-published: ChineseWire (CW) Los Angeles, California 310.299.1717 Office ... ChineseWire is part of the InvestorBrandNetwork .