Chinesenewsbreaks Infobird Software Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IFBD) Delivering Cutting-Edge Solutions For Retail And Consumer Products Industry

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Infobird (NASDAQ: IFBD) , a business-to-business (“B2B”) artificial intelligence (“AI”) solutions company, recently entered into a service contract with a subsidiary of a global leading retail brand ( ). The Fortune 500 retail and consumer product company, with operations in over 80 countries worldwide, hopes to capitalize on Infobird's intelligent quality inspection in a bid to significantly improve its customer service system.“Infobird is a software-as-a-service ('SaaS') provider, offering artificial intelligence ('AI')-powered customer engagement solutions for the Chinese market. Since it was founded in October 2001, the company has always sought to bring value to its clients with solutions to increase revenue, enhance service quality, reduce overheads and improve customer satisfaction. It leverages an in-house cloud computing structure, AI and machine learning capabilities to serve its client base that is steadily growing,” reads a recent article.“So far, Infobird's technology and solutions for the retail and consumer product industry have been applied in various leading companies such as SaSa, a beauty brand based in Hong Kong, and Zu Li Jian, a footwear company for the elderly in China. Its solutions cover various business scenarios, including but not limited to management, marketing and customer service. For an industry that is proliferating, Infobird has positioned itself perfectly, and this cooperation is another breakthrough in Infobird's market development strategy in the retail and consumer product industry.”

About Infobird Software Co. Ltd.

Infobird, headquartered in Beijing, China, is a software-as-a-service provider of innovative AI-powered or enabled customer engagement solutions.

