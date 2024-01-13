Chinesenewsbreaks Fingermotion Inc. (FNGR) Leveraging Sapientus(TM) To Provide Clients With Big-Data Insights

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) FingerMotion (OTCQX: FNGR) is providing its clients with market insights as a growing number of Chinese consumers adopt online insurance products. According to the Google translation of a news release issued by Gold Investment Network, China's online insurance premiums surpassed 290 billion yuan (US$44.8 million) last year ( ). The popularity of online premiums fueled a rapid surge in new economic activity within the country, which continues on an upward path as businesses turn to big data, cloud computing, artificial intelligence (“AI”), and other value-added technology to accelerate revenues.“FingerMotion has seen its revenues grow in consecutive reporting quarters during the past year and is anticipating further success thanks in part to a landmark agreement with Pacific Life Re-insurance. The agreement effectively positions FingerMotion as Pacific Life's data provider, utilizing FingerMotion's trademarked Sapientus platform,” reads a recent article.“Pacific Life is one of the world's top five Insurance companies, well into its second century with $1.1 trillion in life insurance policies and $171 billion in assets. The company is on a trajectory to firmly bring its services ashore among China's world-leading population, where consumers are required to carry social insurance and certain types of commercial insurance.”

