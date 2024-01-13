Fingermotion Inc. (FNGR): A Future Anchored In Mobile Products Research And Development

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



FingerMotion's R&D expenditure has been gradually increasing quarter over quarter and year on year, representing its focus on the development of innovative mobile payment and communication products for over 1/2 million users in China

The company's Big Data Insights division, Sapientus, which has accounted for most of the R&D expenditure so far, has been several years in the making

FingerMotion is looking to establish a collaborative lab with partners to run as a joint research and analytics hub In March 2020, FNGR set aside resources dedicated to the R&D of an RCS platform

A look at several of the recent forms 10-K (annual report) and 10-Q (quarterly report) that evolving technology company FingerMotion (OTCQX: FNGR) has filed with the SEC shows interesting trends. These trends, which point to an ever-increasing focus on research and development ("R&D"), further bolster the company's commitment to developing"must-have" applications for both consumers and businesses. In the three months ended November 30, 2020 (Q3 2021), the company's R&D expenditure was up 29% to $124,723 from $96,627 reported in Q3 2020.

