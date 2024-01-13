Chinesenewsbreaks Fingermotion Inc. (FNGR) Releases Financial Report For Q2 2022

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) FingerMotion (OTCQX: FNGR) , a mobile data and services company, has reported its financial numbers for quarter two, the period ending Aug. 31, 2021. Company officials noted that the quarter was a transition to greater profitability as more of its initiatives began contributing to the gross margin; in addition, FNGR hit a milestone of more than $5 million in shareholders' equity. Other highlights of the report included quarterly revenue of $5.39 million stemming from the company's SMS & MMS, Telecommunications Products & Services businesses, and Big Data. SMS & MMS business revenue for the quarter grew 25%, or $0.73 million, compared to Q2 2021, with quarterly growth of $1 million, or 142% in Telecommunications Products & Services business compared to Q2 2021. Big Data reported revenues of $32,702 with quarterly cost of revenue reaching $4.69 million, or an increase of $1.33 million compared to Q2 2021.“The second quarter generated solid revenue of $5.39 million and saw continued growth in year over year revenues,” said FingerMotion CEO Martin Shen in the press release.“Growth continues unabated with the SMS texting due to our optimized prepayments of bulk inventory purchases. Contributing to the growth and margin expansion was from the subscription plan and the mobile phone sales. These optimized purchase programs and hardware sales and service improved gross profit from 7% to 13%. The company is seeing strong demand in SMS from our corporate clientele. This is the third consecutive quarter of Big Data revenues, and we expect it to continue and eventually outpace our existing revenue streams.”

To view the full press release, visit

About FingerMotion Inc.

FingerMotion is an evolving technology company with a core competency in mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. As the user base of its primary business continues to grow, the company is developing additional value-added technologies to market to its users. The vision of the company is to rapidly grow the user base through organic means and have this growth develop into an ecosystem of users with high engagement rates utilizing its innovative applications. Developing a highly engaged ecosystem of users would strategically position the company to onboard larger customer bases. FingerMotion eventually hopes to serve more than 1 billion users in the China market and eventually expand the model to other regional markets. For more information about the company, please visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to FNGR are available in the company's newsroom at

About ChineseWire

ChineseWire (CW) is a specialized communications platform focused on promising China-based companies that are listed in North America. As one of 40+ brands within the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), CW provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets ; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution to IBN's millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions. As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, CW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public Chinese companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. CW is where news, content and information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the ChineseWire website applicable to all content provided by CW, wherever published or re-published:

ChineseWire (CW)

Los Angeles, California



310.299.1717 Office

...

ChineseWire is part of the InvestorBrandNetwork .