Fingermotion Inc. (FNGR) Reports Increasing Trends Sapientus Division Experiences Positive Quarter-Over-Quarter Growth

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



FingerMotion's focus has been on Sapientus, a major milestone for the company; delivering data-enabled insurance solutions that employ behavioral insights to change the existing service options

Sapientus uses algorithms that supply insurers with actionable intel and facilitate efficient and effective delivery while increasing the ability to calculate risk and create more innovative products

The company's Nasdaq application has been submitted; FingerMotion has brought in third-party advisors to assist legal counsel in responding in a timely manner to any examiner questions SEC filings show that FingerMotion has allocated research and development funding to rich communications services, and it is expected that the company will be tapping into that industry's growth potential

In a recent corporate update call ( ), tech company FingerMotion (OTCQX: FNGR) has shown increasing trends, especially in reports filed with the SEC. As an evolving technological company with core competencies in SMS/MMS services, mobile payment and recharge solutions, and big data insights, these trends support the company's increasing focus on research and development, bolstering the commitment to developing high-demand applications for both consumers and businesses. Most of FingerMotion's expenditures during 2021 have been a result of its youngest operational division, Sapientus. Sapientus represents a major milestone for the company. The division allows for the delivery of data-enabled insurance solutions employing behavioral insights to augment existing service options. The service offerings increase the insurers' ability to calculate risk and create more... Read More>>The latest news and updates relating to FNGR are available in the company's newsroom at

