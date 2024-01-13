Chinesenewsbreaks Fingermotion Inc. (FNGR) Providing Corporate Clients With Standout Technology

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) FingerMotion (OTCQX: FNGR) , a big data communications technology innovator, is focusing its new big data platform, Sapientus, on China's insurance market. Speaking during an August corporate update conference call, FingerMotion CEO Martin Shen acknowledged that the company has also considered eventually focusing its big data platform on other industries beyond insurance and in markets beyond China's borders. However, Shen indicated that the company will stay focused on its immediate purpose before expanding its reach.“FingerMotion launched its Big Data Insights division with its flagship database IP Sapientus last year and attracted global insurance behemoth Pacific Life Re-insurance as a client interested in developing a customer base within China,” reads a recent article. A standout technology, Sapientus applies publicly available data to clients' risk forecast needs, generating proprietary matrices that assimilate information on individuals' behaviors to create context-based outlooks for customers.“It's a service that's particularly attractive in China since the country's credit and insurance risk standards are still in a developmental stage, and Sapientus can help provide an alternative means of judging potential liabilities for a corporate client.”

FingerMotion is an evolving technology company with a core competency in mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. It is one of only a few companies in China with access to wholesale rechargeable minutes from China's largest mobile phone providers that can be resold to consumers. As the user base of its primary business continues to grow, the company is developing additional value-added technologies to market to its users. The vision of the company is to rapidly grow the user base through organic means and have this growth develop into an ecosystem of users with high engagement rates utilizing its innovative applications. Developing a highly engaged ecosystem of users would strategically position the company to onboard larger customer bases. FingerMotion eventually hopes to serve over 1 billion users in the China market and eventually expand the model to other regional markets. For more information about the company, visit .

