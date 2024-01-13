Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: IFBD), A Company Of Firsts

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Infobird, a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of AI powered customer engagement solutions in China, is one of the few companies in China that has built a customer engagement SaaS on a cloud-native architecture, and has remained consistent with innovation and offering unique customer engagement solutions

The company's products and services ride on the backbone of their self-developed, cloud-computing structure, robotic-process-automation (“RPA”) machine learning, patented Voice over Internet Protocol (“VoIP”), no-code development platform, and other powerful technologies. Infobird is also pioneering a new product that is differentiated from standard private domain traffic tools, allowing enterprises with a large customer base to cost-effectively personalize and automate their services

Infobird (NASDAQ: IFBD) has consistently innovated and offered unique customer-engagement solutions. The company has made a name for itself by leveraging proprietary next-generation technology, a product of years of research and development (“R&D”). This has allowed it to stamp its position as a leader in the Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) industry, particularly in the Chinese market. Infobird has been known to help companies manage the complete customer journey, starting from pre-sales activities to post-sale customer support. All this has ridden on the backbone of a... Read More>>: The latest news and updates relating to IFBD are available in the company's newsroom at

About ChineseWire

ChineseWire (CW) is a specialized communications platform focused on promising China-based companies that are listed in North America. As one of 40+ brands within the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), CW provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible(2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets(3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact(4) social media distribution to IBN's millions of social media followersand (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions. As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, CW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public Chinese companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. CW is where news, content and information converge. For more information, please visit Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the ChineseWire website applicable to all content provided by CW, wherever published or re-published: ChineseWire (CW) Los Angeles, California 310.299.1717 Office ... ChineseWire is part of the InvestorBrandNetwork .