Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: IFBD) To Retail Product Providers Market Shows Commitment To Extend Technological Solutions In Saas Market

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Infobird continues to provide the Chinese market with technological solutions that optimize customer service, engagement, and overall experience through SaaS products that leverage AI solutions

Customer engagement and salesforce management products currently available through Infobird are designed to help create optimized experiences for the customer and the company using them

Infobird has over a decade of experience providing customer engagement and SaaS for large enterprises in the finance industry The SaaS market grows each year by approximately 18%, and it is estimated that by the end of 2021, 99% of businesses will utilize at least one SaaS product

Infobird (NASDAQ: IFBD) continues to show its dedication and commitment to improving its offering by successfully expanding into the consumer and retail product providers market, as shown in the August service contract signed by the company and the subsidiary of a leading retail brand. This service contract allows Infobird to expand its software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering, providing innovative AI-powered customer engagement solutions in China. Infobird empowers clients with business-driven solutions that help increase revenue, reduce costs, and enhance customer service quality and satisfaction. The company has over ten years of experience providing customer engagement and SaaS for large enterprises in... Read More>>: The latest news and updates relating to IFBD are available in the company's newsroom at

About ChineseWire

ChineseWire (CW) is a specialized communications platform focused on promising China-based companies that are listed in North America. As one of 40+ brands within the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), CW provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible(2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets(3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact(4) social media distribution to IBN's millions of social media followersand (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions. As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, CW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public Chinese companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. CW is where news, content and information converge. For more information, please visit Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the ChineseWire website applicable to all content provided by CW, wherever published or re-published: ChineseWire (CW) Los Angeles, California 310.299.1717 Office ... ChineseWire is part of the InvestorBrandNetwork .