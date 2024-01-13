Chinesenewsbreaks Fingermotion Inc. (FNGR) Subsidiary Trademarks Two New Brands Targeting Innovative Device Protection

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) FingerMotion (OTCQX: FNGR) , a mobile data and services company, through its subsidiary Shanghai JiuGe Information Technology Co. Ltd., has trademarked two new brands. The two trademarked brands - Ji Shi Fu and Baowo - are designed to support the company's planned underwriting of an innovative device protection program for telecom customers in China. According to the company, this maintenance program could include up to hundreds of stores in more than 10 provinces; potential products and services include broken mobile phone screens, accidental damage repairs and compensation, older device trade-ins and other services. The program could also spark growth, including adding new users and opening new revenue channels. The company noted that it anticipates these new brands will be added to its existing China telecom systems by early 2022, with beta testing initially taking place in the Shanghai, Guangdong, Anjui, Zhejiang and Henan provinces and cities.“This latest development demonstrates the flexibility of our business model to explore ways to monetize our vast active user base,” said Fingermotion CEO Martin Shen in the press release.“We are delighted to commence our beta testing on this mobile device protection product later this month and believe this will eventually represent another significant revenue stream.”

About FingerMotion Inc.

FingerMotion is an evolving technology company with a core competency in mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. It is one of only a few companies in China with access to wholesale rechargeable minutes from China's largest mobile phone providers that can be resold to consumers. As the user base of its primary business continues to grow, the company is developing additional value-added technologies to market to its users. The vision of the company is to rapidly grow the user base through organic means and have this growth develop into an ecosystem of users with high engagement rates utilizing its innovative applications. Developing a highly engaged ecosystem of users would strategically position the company to onboard larger customer bases. FingerMotion eventually hopes to serve more than 1 billion users in the China market and eventually expand the model to other regional markets. For more information about the company, please visit .

