Fingermotion Inc. (FNGR) Reports Revenue Growth From Mobile Services, Prospects For Further Big Data Services Growth In China

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



U.S.-based FingerMotion has been pursuing opportunities to provide text and multimedia message services in China, whose population is expected to exceed 1.4 billion people this year

FingerMotion is expanding into a third channel of operations with the development of its trademarked big data platform Sapientus, and expects revenues from the tech platform to eventually exceed its SMS and MMS message services

The company recently reported its Q2 financials, noting a 25 percent YOY quarterly growth in revenues attributed to SMS and MMS services, and an overall quarterly revenue growth to $5.39 million

China is encouraging development of its insurance industry services, providing increased opportunities for leading global insurers such as Pacific Life Pacific Life Reinsurance finalized a contract with FingerMotion for Sapientus' services earlier this year, strengthening FingerMotion's position in supporting the insurtech industry

Communications and big data technology platform builder FingerMotion (OTCQX: FNGR) is welcoming signs of growth in its newly released Q2 report. The China-focused enterprise reported quarterly revenue of $5.39 million, which included a 25 percent year-over-year quarterly growth in its short and multimedia messaging (SMS and MMS) business revenue of $0.73 million. “Growth continues unabated with the SMS texting due to our optimized prepayments of bulk inventory purchases. Contributing to the growth and margin expansion was from the subscription plan and the mobile phone sales,” CEO Martin Shen stated in a news release about the... Read More>>The latest news and updates relating to FNGR are available in the company's newsroom at

