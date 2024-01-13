Chinesenewsbreaks Infobird Software Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IFBD) In A League Of Its Own

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Infobird (NASDAQ: IFBD) is a business-to-business (“B2B”) artificial intelligence (“AI”) solutions company that is constantly pushing the envelope with innovation and technology, further reinforcing its title as a company of firsts and also as the undisputed industry leader. IFBD has made a name for itself by leveraging proprietary next-generation technology, a product of years of research and development.“This has allowed it to stamp its position as a leader in the software-as-a-service ('SaaS') industry, particularly in the Chinese market,” reads a recent article.“Infobird is one of the very few companies in China to have built, from scratch, a customer engagement SaaS on a cloud-native architecture. A resource-intensive project in its development translates to cost-savings for clients who can scale their operations affordably and effectively without sacrificing security or stability. This, in addition to Infobird's no-code development, place it in a league of its own while also offering it an opportunity to further develop new SaaS with pre-programmed microservices at a significantly low cost and with quick reactions to new market opportunities... Infobird's customer-engagement solutions are unlike any other in the market today.”

About Infobird Software Co. Ltd.

Infobird, headquartered in Beijing, China, is a software-as-a-service provider of innovative AI-powered or enabled customer engagement solutions. For more information about the company, visit .

