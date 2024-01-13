Fingermotion Inc. (FNGR) Explores New Ways To Monetize Its Vast Active User Base With Two New Trademarked Brands

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



FingerMotion, through its subsidiary, JiuGe, announced two new brands- Ji Shi Fu and Baowo

These brands will offer device protection services to telecom customers within China

JiuGe is targeting the integration of these services by early 2022 FingerMotion is confident that the new additions will allow it to monetize its vast active user base further

FingerMotion (OTCQX: FNGR) , through its subsidiary, Shanghai JiuGe Information Technology Co., has announced the introduction of a new service - an innovative device protection program for telecom customers within the Chinese market. JiuGe announced the trademarking of two new brands,"Ji Shi Fu" and"Baowo," that will offer maintenance on broken mobile phone screens, accidental damage repairs, compensation, and

