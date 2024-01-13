Fingermotion Inc. (FNGR) Adding More Value To Core Communications Services With Mobile Device Protection Brands

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



U.S.-based FingerMotion is a communications technology services company focused on the enormous Chinese consumer base and its adoption of mobile devices

FingerMotion has established its operations on a stable tripod of services including SMS, MMS, and big data technologies

The company recently reported growing revenues derived primarily from its SMS and MMS products

On Oct. 25 the company introduced two new brands for value-added services that will help underwrite protection plans for mobile devices during the coming year FingerMotion expects its big data platform Sapientus to eventually outstrip SMS and MMS revenues as it becomes a significant tool for establishing consumer risk predictive services for China's 1.4 billion people

