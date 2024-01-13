Chinesenewsbreaks Infobird Software Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IFBD) Helping Clients Increase Revenue, Reduce Costs, Enhance Customer Service

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Infobird (NASDAQ: IFBD) , a business-to-business (“B2B”) artificial intelligence (“AI”) solutions company, empowers clients with business-driven solutions that help increase revenue, reduce costs and enhance customer service quality and satisfaction. With over ten years of experience providing customer engagement and SaaS for large enterprises in the finance industry, IFBD has a comprehensive customer engagement SaaS solutions portfolio that is highly intelligent, customizable, provides proof of stability and security at scale, and includes a concurrence of over 10,000 agents. Recently, the company extended its dedication and commitment to improving its offering by successfully expanding into the consumer and retail product providers market. IFBD signed a service contract with the subsidiary of a leading retail brand. A recent article reads,“Within the Chinese market, Infobird is hoping to expand through contracts, like the one signed in August. Many companies are implementing more optimized solutions for customer engagement, enhancing the customer experience through technological means. Infobird is aware of the trends, goals and requirements, which is why it has been investing steadily in the technological innovation of its services.”

To view the full article, visit

About Infobird Software Co. Ltd.

Infobird, headquartered in Beijing, China, is a software-as-a-service provider of innovative AI-powered or enabled customer engagement solutions. For more information about the company, visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to IFBD are available in the company's newsroom at

About ChineseWire

ChineseWire (CW) is a specialized communications platform focused on promising China-based companies that are listed in North America. As one of 40+ brands within the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), CW provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets ; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution to IBN's millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions. As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, CW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public Chinese companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. CW is where news, content and information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the ChineseWire website applicable to all content provided by CW, wherever published or re-published:

ChineseWire (CW)

Los Angeles, California



310.299.1717 Office

...

ChineseWire is part of the InvestorBrandNetwork .