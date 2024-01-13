Chinesenewsbreaks Anpac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) To Begin Proposed Public Offering

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ: ANPC) , a biotechnology company with operations in China and the United States focused on early cancer screening and detection, announced that it is starting an underwritten public offering; the offering is comprised of ANPC's American Depositary Shares and is subject to market and other conditions. The announcement noted that there is no assurance regarding when the offering may be completed, what the size of the offering is or terms of the offering. The company is providing copies of the prospectus supplement and other material relating to the offering.

To view the full press release, visit

About AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd.

AnPac Bio is a biotechnology company focused on early cancer screening and detection, with 148 issued patents as of June 30, 2021. With one CLIA- and CAP-registered clinical laboratory in the United States and two certified clinical laboratories in China, AnPac Bio performs a suite of cancer screening and detection tests, including Cancer Differentiation Analysis (“CDA”), biochemical, immunological and genomics tests. According to Frost & Sullivan's report issued in 2020, AnPac Bio ranked third worldwide among companies offering next-generation, early cancer screening and detection technologies in terms of the number of clinical samples for cancer screening and detection in 2019. The company has a significant cancer screening and detection database consisting of approximately 43,900 clinical samples as of March 31, 2021. AnPac Bio's CDA technology platform has been shown in retrospective validation studies to detect the risk of more than 20 different cancer types with high sensitivity and specificity. For more information about the company, visit

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to ANPC are available in the company's newsroom at

About ChineseWire

ChineseWire (CW) is a specialized communications platform focused on promising China-based companies that are listed in North America. As one of 40+ brands within the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), CW provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets ; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution to IBN's millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions. As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, CW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public Chinese companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. CW is where news, content and information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the ChineseWire website applicable to all content provided by CW, wherever published or re-published:

ChineseWire (CW)

Los Angeles, California



310.299.1717 Office

...

ChineseWire is part of the InvestorBrandNetwork .