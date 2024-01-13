Fingermotion Inc. (FNGR) Poised To Surf Potential Wave Of 5G Growth In China Through Partnerships, Mobile Services

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



U.S.-based mobile tech services provider FingerMotion is laser-focused on the Chinese phone consumer market, building revenues primarily from SMS and MMS services there but expanding into insurance data services with other corporate partners

The company's trademarked big data platform Sapientus handles over half a million transactions daily for its mobile payment and recharge services

Analysts have noted the huge potential for upgrade services in China given consumer interest in replacing their high-end smartphones and acquiring 5G network capability Although there were 180 million 5G users at the end of last year, the government has promoted the fast-speed network and among 1.62 mobile phone subscriptions, 90 percent of those who replied to a Strategy Analytics survey stated they want to upgrade to a 5G phone

China's hungry smartphone market appears poised for a very strong upgrade cycle if analysis by Strategy Analytics holds true in regard to the country's technology buying trends. The market watch company reported on a recent survey that found 35 percent of high-end smartphone users in the Asian nation will change their phones in the next six months and that 90 percent of... Read More>>The latest news and updates relating to FNGR are available in the company's newsroom at

About ChineseWire

ChineseWire (CW) is a specialized communications platform focused on promising China-based companies that are listed in North America. As one of 40+ brands within the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), CW provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible(2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets(3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact(4) social media distribution to IBN's millions of social media followersand (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions. As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, CW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public Chinese companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. CW is where news, content and information converge. For more information, please visit Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the ChineseWire website applicable to all content provided by CW, wherever published or re-published: ChineseWire (CW) Los Angeles, California 310.299.1717 Office ... ChineseWire is part of the InvestorBrandNetwork .