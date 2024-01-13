Chinesenewsbreaks Fingermotion Inc. (FNGR) Reports On Annual Meeting Business Items

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) FingerMotion (OTCQX: FNGR) , a mobile data and services company, held its annual meeting of stockholders on Nov. 22, 2021. During the meeting, several key issues were ratified by company stockholders and implemented by FNGR's board of directors. Those issues included the election of Hsien Loong Wong, Leong Yew Poh, Michael Chan and Ng Eng Ho to FingerMotion's board of directors and the appointment of Centurion ZD CPA & Co. as the company's independent registered public accounting firm. In addition, stockholders approved FNGR's 2021 stock incentive plan and executive compensation. Finally, following the meeting, several company executive officers were reappointed to the board of directors, including FNGR president and CEO Martin Shen and chief financial officer, secretary and treasurer Yew Hon Lee.

FingerMotion is an evolving technology company with a core competency in mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. FNGR is one of only a few companies in China with access to wholesale rechargeable minutes from China's largest mobile phone providers that can be resold to consumers. As the user base of its primary business continues to grow, the company is developing additional value-added technologies to market to its users. The vision of the company is to rapidly grow the user base through organic means and have this growth develop into an ecosystem of users with high engagement rates utilizing its innovative applications. Developing a highly engaged ecosystem of users would strategically position the company to onboard larger customer bases. FingerMotion eventually hopes to serve more than 1 billion users in the China market and eventually expand the model to other regional markets. For more information about the company, please visit .

