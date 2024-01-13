Insurtech Market Seen As A Major Driver For Big Data And Mobile Tech Innovator Fingermotion Inc. (FNGR)

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



U.S.-based FingerMotion is a technology innovator focused on smart communication applications in China's mobile-hungry billion-plus population

The company's big data services are relatively new in development but already play a significant role in the insurtech industry's global growth trends

While most of FingerMotion's revenues are derived from its SMS and MMS products, executives anticipate its big data services will eventually be the company's largest driver of profits The insurtech industry has already generated record annual deal-making this year as of the third quarter, outpacing all of 2020 by 48 percent

The insurtech industry has turned 2021 into a record year for business, with deals that have already outpaced all of 2020, by approximately 48 percent, as of the end of the third quarter. Analysts at CBInsights reported insurtechs had raised $10.5 billion across 427 deals by the quarter's end. China communications technology solutions provider FingerMotion (OTCQX: FNGR) plays a part in the trend, inking a big data outlook deal with global insurer Pacific Life early in the year to provide data analytics for Pacific Life's

