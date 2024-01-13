Fingermotion Inc. (FNGR) Reports On November 22 Annual Meeting Results

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



FingerMotion released results from the annual meeting held on November 22, 2021

It announced the re-appointment of executive officers and its Board of Directors It also reported on the appointment of an independent accounting firm

FingerMotion (OTCQX: FNGR) held its annual meeting of stockholders on November 22, 2021. Among the issues covered included the election of specific figures into the company's Board of Directors, coupled with the approval of the FNGR 2021 stock incentive plan and executive compensation. The company just announced that various matters were duly ratified and have since been implemented by its... Read More>>The latest news and updates relating to FNGR are available in the company's newsroom at

About ChineseWire

ChineseWire (CW) is a specialized communications platform focused on promising China-based companies that are listed in North America. As one of 40+ brands within the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), CW provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible(2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets(3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact(4) social media distribution to IBN's millions of social media followersand (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions. As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, CW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public Chinese companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. CW is where news, content and information converge. For more information, please visit Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the ChineseWire website applicable to all content provided by CW, wherever published or re-published: ChineseWire (CW) Los Angeles, California 310.299.1717 Office ... ChineseWire is part of the InvestorBrandNetwork .