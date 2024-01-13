(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) FingerMotion (OTCQX: FNGR) , through its subsidiary Shanghai JiuGe Information Technology Co. Ltd., is working with Munich Re, a large global reinsurer, to add value for both insurers and end insurance users. The two entities have formed a collaborative research alliance with a focus on extending behavioral analytics to enhance understanding of morbidity and behavioral patterns in the China market. With this information, the companies plan on providing better technology and product offerings as well as an improved customer experience. FingerMotion uses JiuGe Technology's Sapientus, a proprietary technology platform, as its analytic innovation development arm. Relying on knowledge exchange between domain experts from both companies in insurance, actuarial and data science, the collaboration is designed to support and inspire innovation as the companies identify behavioral patterns, distinctive features, key risk drivers and product economics pertaining to life and health insurance.“We are very excited to work with a world-renowned partner in insurance,” said FingerMotion CEO Martin Shen in the press release.“Today's news sets the stage for a longer-term strategic mission to reinvent the way we provide insurance to customers in the future and transform the overall industry. The trends in the market are clear: consumers demand an efficient insurance experience, both in terms of the application and claims process as well as product features and pricing. With our collaboration with Munich Re, we look forward to engaging and collectively innovating with insurers to uncover latent behavioral factors and the many possibilities of behavioral analytics for expanding the boundaries of product innovations, risk management and digital transformations. All the vital elements are in place. With our distribution platform that enables wide-scale marketing throughout China, a growing network of partners and ongoing accumulation of increasing data points and observations will further strengthen our analytic power and extend our reach, enabling us to aid in the industry's effort to better stratify risks and contain moral hazard, ultimately augmenting the efficiency of the overall insurance system.”

About FingerMotion Inc.

FingerMotion is an evolving technology company with a core competency in mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. FNGR is one of only a few companies in China with access to wholesale rechargeable minutes from China's largest mobile phone providers that can be resold to consumers. As the user base of its primary business continues to grow, the company is developing additional value-added technologies to market to its users. The vision of the company is to rapidly grow the user base through organic means and have this growth develop into an ecosystem of users with high engagement rates utilizing its innovative applications. Developing a highly engaged ecosystem of users would strategically position the company to onboard larger customer bases. FingerMotion eventually hopes to serve more than 1 billion users in the China market and eventually expand the model to other regional markets. For more information about the company, please visit .

