Hempnewsbreaks Cannabis Global, Inc. (MCTC) Announces Upcoming Launch Of Hemp You Can Feel(TM) Products On Amazon

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Cannabis Global (OTC: MCTC) , a cannabinoid and hemp extract science forward company developing infusion and delivery technologies, today announced acceptance of its recently introduced Hemp You Can Feel(TM) Coffee for sale on Amazon. According to the update, Cannabis Global has begun mass manufacturing in preparation for widespread sales and distribution, with expected availability of the products for purchase on the Amazon platform in June. The company will utilize its patent pending coffee dosing system for all related manufacturing.“This is an additional example of how we are moving our IP into products to solve industry issues,” Cannabis Global CEO Arman Tabatabaei said in the news release.“Dosing single service coffee pods with hemp or other ingredients is a big problem. Incumbent practices are messy, expensive, and unreliable. Our internally developed, patent pending technology is easy to integrate into production systems and represents a comprehensive solution for all of these issues.”

Cannabis Global, Inc. (MCTC) is a Nevada registered, fully reporting and audited publicly-traded company. With the hemp and cannabis industries moving very quickly and with a growing number of market entrants, Cannabis Global plans to concentrate its efforts on the middle portions of the hemp and cannabis value chain. The company plans to actively pursue R&D programs and productization for exotic cannabinoid isolation, bioenhancement of cannabinoids and polymeric solid nanoparticles and nanofibers for addition into consumer products and for dermal application. The company was reorganized during June of 2019 and announced its intent to enter the fast-growing cannabis sector. The company is headed and managed by a group of highly experienced cannabis industry pioneers and entrepreneurs. For more information, visit the company's website at .

