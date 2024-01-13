Hempnewsbreaks Singlepoint, Inc. (SING) CEO Provides Key Insights To Corporate Growth On Moneytv With Donald Baillargeon

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) SinglePoint (OTCQB: SING) was featured on this week's episode of MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon. The internationally syndicated program covers money-focused topics, featuring various companies and in-depth interviews with CEOs and executives that offer insights into operations and future outlooks. MoneyTV is viewed in over 200 million households in more than 75 countries. Among other highlights from this week's program, SinglePoint CEO Greg Lambrecht provided key insights to corporate growth and increased revenues and discussed the successful 1606 Hemp retail rollout as well as commercial solar opportunities.“We still had a great quarter,” Lambrecht said in the interview, discussing SinglePoint's success even in the midst of COVID-19.“A lot of that has come from pivoting to where we started to go virtual with our solar selling, and it's really worked out.”

About SinglePoint, Inc.

Founded in 2011, SinglePoint, Inc. invests in and acquires brands and companies that will benefit from injection of growth capital and its sales and marketing expertise. The company's portfolio currently includes solar, hemp and technology applications. SinglePoint is working to grow the company to a multi-national brand. For more information, visit the company's website at .

