(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Marijuana Company of America (OTCQB: MCOA) , an innovative hemp and cannabis corporation, today announced that its subsidiary, hempSMART(TM), offers consumers, premium hemp products at substantial savings. According to the update, the company feels that the best defense in combating illness, as the country cautiously moves forward with reopening the economy, is to maintain and strengthen collective immune systems. To further its goal, hempSMART(TM) is implementing a“shop to support” feature. Under this new feature, a portion of the proceeds for products sold on the website using the code“shoptosupport” will be donated to“the little market,” which will bake and deliver donations to healthcare providers, including hospital workers, first responders, doctors, and nurses, to hospitals in Los Angeles County at Saint John's Health Center and UCLA Medical Center Santa Monica.“We are proud to be able to show our appreciation and support to first responders,” MCOA CEO Jesus M Quintero said in the news release.“It is one of the company's core values to give back to the community.”

To view the full press release, visit

About Marijuana Company of America Inc.

MCOA is a corporation that participates in: (1) product research and development of legal hemp-based consumer products under the brand name hempSMART(TM), which targets general health and well-being; (2) an affiliate marketing and retail sales program to promote and sell its legal hemp-based consumer products containing CBD; (3) joint ventures and acquisitions of business entities engaged in the growth and sale of hemp and cannabis products in jurisdictions where cultivation is legal; and (4) the expansion of its business into ancillary areas as market opportunities in this segment mature and develop. For more information, visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to MCOA are available in the company's newsroom at

About HempWire

HempWire (HW) is a dedicated information provider focused on (1) aggregating hemp-related news, (2) issuing HempNewsBreaks designed to update investors on the latest developments in the hemp market, (3) enhancing corporate news releases, (4) providing full-service distribution and social media offerings to public and private client-partners and (5) designing and implementing all-inclusive corporate communication solutions. HW is strategically positioned within the rapidly expanding hemp sector with a team of journalists working to help a growing roster of public and private companies reach a wide audience of investors, consumers and members of the media. We leverage a vast network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets to deliver unparalleled visibility, recognition and content to the hemp industry. HempWire (HW) is where HEMP news, content and information converge.

To receive instant SMS alerts, text HEMPWIRE to 21000 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the HempWire website applicable to all content provided by HW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

Do you have questions or are you interested in working with HW? Ask our Editor

HempWire (HW)

Denver, Colorado



303.498.7722 Office

...

HempWire is part of the InvestorBrandNetwork .