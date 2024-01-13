Hempnewsbreaks Singlepoint, Inc. (SING) Featured In Investorideas Snapshot Regarding US Hemp Industry Boom Amidst COVID-19

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) SinglePoint (OTCQB: SING) was featured in an Investorideas special snapshot reporting on the continued growth in sales and product offerings in the U.S. hemp industry and how this traction is beginning to attract outside investment ( ). The article reads,“Earlier this month, SinglePoint Inc. (OTCQB: SING) started their Q2 with strong numbers achieving over $1,000,000 in sales throughout Q1 a 309% increase and a focus on continued growth. After evaluating reports for Q2, SinglePoint's Hemp vertical has been on track to double sales in its second quarter alongside the launch of 1606 Hemp six-pack counter top display. 1606 Hemp has seen a sales growth rate of 133% this quarter over the previous, a 233% growth in sales up to this point of the month compared to the previous month at the same point. The company has placed a focus on self-generated in-store placement by hiring professional sales representatives to acquire new stores for the sales of its products over the next four weeks. 1606's goal is to grow by more than 250 retail accounts throughout multiple states, which the company surpassed in the first couple weeks by placing product in over 400 stores throughout 20 states.”

Founded in 2011, SinglePoint, Inc. invests in and acquires brands and companies that will benefit from injection of growth capital and its sales and marketing expertise. The company's portfolio currently includes solar, hemp and technology applications. SinglePoint is working to grow the company to a multi-national brand. For more information, visit the company's website at .

