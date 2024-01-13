(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Pressure BioSciences (OTCQB: PBIO) , a leader in the development and sale of broadly enabling, pressure-based instruments, consumables, and platform technology solutions to the worldwide biotechnology, biotherapeutics, cosmeceuticals, nutraceuticals, and food & beverage industries, today announced that its pending merger partner Cannaworx, Inc. will be launching its patented and proprietary immune booster supplement by mid-July 2020. According to the update, the company believes that post-launch, this product could be one of the very few, and perhaps the only, OTC (over the counter), FDA registered, hemp-containing supplements with an immune booster claim.“To further enhance the immune boosting effect, we added hemp seed oil (no THC) to our patented formulation. Hemp seed oil is rich in essential fatty acids (e.g., omega-6 and omega-3) and antioxidants that may help fight inflammation, cancer, diabetes, and heart disease,” Dr. Bobby Ghalili, co-founder and president of Cannaworx, stated in the news release.“Omega-3 is also thought to have a positive impact on the bowel microbiome as a prebiotic, providing further support to the immune system. The manufacturing process of the patented 44 amino acid fragment formulation is highly proprietary, protected, and would be nearly impossible to imitate.”

To view the full press release, visit

About Pressure BioSciences Inc.

Pressure BioSciences is a leader in the development and sale of innovative, broadly enabling, pressure-based solutions for the worldwide life-sciences industry. The company's products are based on the unique properties of both constant (i.e., static) and alternating (i.e., pressure-cycling technology, or“PCT”) hydrostatic pressure. PCT is a patented, enabling technology platform that uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to safely and reproducibly control bio-molecular interactions (e.g., cell lysis, biomolecule extraction). PBIO's primary focus is in the development of PCT-based products for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, soil and plant biology, forensics and counter-bioterror applications. Additionally, major new market opportunities have emerged in the use of its pressure-based technologies in the following areas: (1) the use of its recently acquired, patented technology from BaroFold Inc. (the“BaroFold” technology) to allow entry into the biopharma contract services sector, and (2) the use of its recently patented, scalable, high-efficiency, pressure-based Ultra Shear Technology (“UST”) platform to (i) create stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible fluids (e.g., oils and water) and (ii) prepare higher-quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room-temperature, stable, low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing nonthermal technologies. For more information, visit the company's website at .

About HempWire

HempWire (HW) is a dedicated information provider focused on (1) aggregating hemp-related news, (2) issuing HempNewsBreaks designed to update investors on the latest developments in the hemp market, (3) enhancing corporate news releases, (4) providing full-service distribution and social media offerings to public and private client-partners and (5) designing and implementing all-inclusive corporate communication solutions. HW is strategically positioned within the rapidly expanding hemp sector with a team of journalists working to help a growing roster of public and private companies reach a wide audience of investors, consumers and members of the media. We leverage a vast network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets to deliver unparalleled visibility, recognition and content to the hemp industry. HempWire (HW) is where HEMP news, content and information converge.

To receive instant SMS alerts, text HEMPWIRE to 21000 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the HempWire website applicable to all content provided by HW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

Do you have questions or are you interested in working with HW? Ask our Editor

HempWire (HW)

Denver, Colorado



303.498.7722 Office

...

HempWire is part of the InvestorBrandNetwork .