Hempnewsbreaks Hemptown Organics Corp. Announces Strategic Board Appointments To Further Enhance Products And Services, Expand Global Reach

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Hemptown Organics on Wednesday announced the appointment of Janice Knox and Siddhartha“Sid” Senroy to its Advisory Board.“We are excited for what the future holds for Hemptown. We strongly believe with the help of our highly equipped Advisory Board, that we will take the Company to new heights in 2020 and beyond,” Eric Gripentrog, CEO of Hemptown, said in the news release.“These two exceptional individuals are at the forefront of their respective industries, and we know with their support and expertise that we will enhance our products and services, ultimately increasing Hemptown's reach globally.”

About Hemptown Organics Corp.

Hemptown is growing some of the finest hemp in the world to meet the global demand for cannabinoid-based products. Farmland spanning three states, product manufacturing capability and a strong leadership team are the pillars for Hemptown's growth model as the Company pushes into the consumer-packaged goods sectors with top quality white label and branded product lines for the consumer market. Hemptown's fully operational (FDA-licensed and cGMP certified) nutraceutical manufacturing facility in Oregon gives the company a strong leadership position in a global market that continues to grow exponentially. For more information, visit .

