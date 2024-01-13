Hempnewsbreaks Singlepoint Inc. (SING) Leverages Rising Popularity Of 1606 Hemp Cigarettes

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) SinglePoint (OTCQB: SING) recently announced plans to expand the launch of its 1606 Hemp cigarettes with a new six-pack countertop display ( ). An article discussing the company's new hemp initiatives reads,“'The great thing about the hemp cigarette is, unlike tobacco, the hemp product can sit up on the counter,' commented Lambrecht in the interview. Made from broad-spectrum, American-grown, harvested and cured hemp flower, the filtered pre-rolls are made with less than 0.3% THC and contain nearly 20% CBD in each pre-roll, providing a smooth alternative to tobacco products. With a fast-growing fan base of loyal users, the pre-rolls have seen a sales growth rate of 133% this quarter over the previous quarter along with a 233% growth in sales when compared with the same point last month. . . . 'I was in that business for 30 years and actually took a cigar distribution company public on the Nasdaq,' explained Lambrecht. 'We're really excited about this box that we developed because this box is going to be able to sit right up at the counter. We're going to be sending that out to our extensive store list, so I think in the upcoming weeks I'm hopefully going to really have some big results on some sales from some big chains and distributors that are going to take this product on.'”

About SinglePoint Inc.

Founded in 2011, SinglePoint invests in and acquires brands and companies that will benefit from injection of growth capital and the company's sales and marketing expertise. SING's portfolio currently includes solar, hemp and technology applications. SinglePoint is working to grow the company to a multinational brand. For more information, visit the company's website at .

