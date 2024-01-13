Hempnewsbreaks Hemptown Organics Corp To Participate In Prohibition Partners LIVE Virtual Conference

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Hemptown Organics on Friday announced its participation in the Prohibition Partners LIVE virtual conference occurring June 22 and 23. The event brings together delegates from every corner of the globe to help share knowledge, gain insight and shape the future of cannabis. The virtual conference replicates a traditional event in an online environment, providing attendees across the globe access to a live stream of talks and networking opportunities with industry experts regardless of location. Hemptown will participate in the conference as part of the ProCapital presentation series partnership with MAZAKALI.“We look forward to presenting the progress Hemptown has made over the past year in front of a global audience, at a great forum put together by Prohibition Partners and MAZAKALI,” Hemptown CEO Eric Gripentrog said in the news release.“During these unprecedented times, connecting with the market is as important as ever, and being able to connect with investors and market partners through an innovative platform is something we are very excited to be a part of.”

About Hemptown Organics Corp.

Hemptown is growing some of the finest hemp in the world to meet the global demand for cannabinoid-based products. State-of-the-art cultivation, product manufacturing capability and a strong leadership team are the pillars for Hemptown's growth model as the Company pushes into the consumer packaged goods sectors with top quality white label and branded product lines for the consumer market. Hemptown's fully operational (FDA-licensed and cGMP certified) nutraceutical manufacturing facility in Oregon gives the Company a strong leadership position in a global market that continues to grow exponentially. For more information, visit .

