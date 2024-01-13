Hempnewsbreaks Hempfusion(R) Is One Of Ten Select Companies Participating In Ground-Breaking Study

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) HempFusion(R), a leading dietary supplements company focused on products that contain Hemp/CBD in the United States with distribution of its family of brands to approximately 4,000 retailers across 47 states, today announced the sponsorship and participation in ValidCare's scientific study that addresses the Food and Drug Administration's (“FDA”) previous questions about CBD products. According to the update, ValidCare will be conducting a human trial and study to determine if daily use of full-spectrum hemp-derived CBD or CBD isolate has any impact on the human liver. HempFusion is one of ten select CBD companies sponsoring and participating in the ground-breaking study.“We are incredibly proud to participate in ValidCare's study and help advance scientific research surrounding CBD” HempFusion Co-CEO Jason Mitchell, N.D. stated in the news release.“As a Company, we are built on a foundation of regulatory compliance as well as consumer safety and participation in this study helps establish HempFusion as a leader in the global CBD industry.”

About HempFusion

HempFusion is a premium wellness company featuring dietary supplements including hemp-based cannabidiol (“CBD”) with distribution of its family of brands to approximately 4,000 retailers across 47 US states. The Company strives to maintain the highest level of compliance in the industry. HempFusion's wide variety of 25+ CBD products with a full spectrum of cannabinoids and other constituents are sourced from quality phytocompounds manufactured under cGMP standards designed to attain efficacy and safety. HempFusion's primary focus is formulating and marketing premium consumer-specific product lines with various delivery methods, across multiple distribution platforms. The Company's CBD products are based on a proprietary Whole Food Panoramic Full-Spectrum Hemp Complex(TM) and are available through independently owned and national chain health food stores, or by visiting .

