Hempnewsbreaks Cannabis Global, Inc. (MCTC) Launches Newest Line Of Branded Products “Hemp & Booch” Super Premium Kombucha

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Cannabis Global (OTC: MCTC) , a cannabinoid and hemp extract science-forward company developing infusion and delivery technologies, today announced the launch of its newest line of branded products, Hemp & Booch Super Premium hemp-infused Kombucha. A revolution in the Kombucha beverage market, the product line is based on the finest ingredients available and powered by the Company's Hemp You Can Feel(TM) infusions.“Hemp & Booch not only sets the standard for taste and purity, but also for the relaxing effect provided by the Company's patent pending Hemp You Can Feel(TM) infusions,” Arman Tabatabaei, Cannabis Global CEO, stated in the news release.“Our new line is based on the best all-natural ingredients available, and we believe this comes across in the taste of the products, which are now available in sample quantities.”

To view the full press release, visit

About Cannabis Global, Inc.

Cannabis Global, Inc., formerly known as MCTC Holdings, Inc., is a fully audited and reporting Company with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, trading with the stock symbol MCTC. The Company is an emerging force in the area of cannabinoid sciences and highly bioavailable hemp and cannabis infusion technologies. The Company does not engage in the production, distribution, or sales of any controlled substances, including marijuana. The Company has an actively growing portfolio of intellectual property having filed six patents in the areas of cannabinoid delivery systems and cannabinoid polymeric nanoparticles. The Company markets its consumer products under the Hemp You Can Feel brand name. Cannabis Global launched its Project Varin early in 2020, to develop new delivery methods for rare cannabinoid Tetrahydrocannabivarin (“THC-V”) and to develop products based on this cannabinoid. For more information, visit the Company's website at .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to MCTC are available in the company's newsroom at

About HempWire

HempWire (HW) is a dedicated information provider focused on (1) aggregating hemp-related news, (2) issuing HempNewsBreaks designed to update investors on the latest developments in the hemp market, (3) enhancing corporate news releases, (4) providing full-service distribution and social media offerings to public and private client-partners and (5) designing and implementing all-inclusive corporate communication solutions. HW is strategically positioned within the rapidly expanding hemp sector with a team of journalists working to help a growing roster of public and private companies reach a wide audience of investors, consumers and members of the media. We leverage a vast network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets to deliver unparalleled visibility, recognition and content to the hemp industry. HempWire (HW) is where HEMP news, content and information converge.

To receive instant SMS alerts, text HEMPWIRE to 21000 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the HempWire website applicable to all content provided by HW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

Do you have questions or are you interested in working with HW? Ask our Editor

HempWire (HW)

Denver, Colorado



303.498.7722 Office

...

HempWire is part of the InvestorBrandNetwork .