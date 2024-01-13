Hempnewsbreaks Singlepoint, Inc.'S (SING) 1601 Original Hemp Revenue Jumps 133% In Q1 2020

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) SinglePoint (OTCQB: SING) recently reported its quarterly financials for the period ending March 31, 2020. Among other highlights, the company's Hemp cigarette brand, 1606 Original Hemp, experienced a sharp climb in sales, with revenues rising 133% in Q1 2020 compared to the previous quarter. ( ). An article discussing the company reads,“SinglePoint's hemp subsidiary enjoyed a similarly successful start to the year with the company announcing that its hemp cigarette brand, 1606 Original Hemp, had reported a sales growth rate of 133% in the first quarter relative to the previous three months, while early indications of second quarter sales suggested that revenues had risen by a remarkable 233% month-on-month in May versus April. The pre-rolled organic hemp cigarette brand was launched to much fanfare at last year's MJBizCon Conference in Las Vegas ( ) and represented SinglePoint's attempts to break into the combustible hemp segment – a sector which is currently the second fastest growing sub-category within the $4.6 billion industrial hemp market ( ).”

Founded in 2011, SinglePoint, Inc. invests in and acquires brands and companies that will benefit from injection of growth capital and its sales and marketing expertise. The company's portfolio currently includes solar, hemp and technology applications. SinglePoint is working to grow the company to a multi-national brand. For more information, visit the company's website at .

