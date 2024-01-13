Hempnewsbreaks Cannabis Global, Inc. (MCTC) Announces Launch Of Marketing Phase For Hemp You Can Feel(TM)

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Cannabis Global (OTC: MCTC) , a cannabinoid and hemp extract science-forward company developing infusion and delivery technologies, today announced the completion of initial product development of the Hemp You Can Feel(TM) product lines, and the launch of the next phase of the Company's operations, which will focus on bringing the product lines to the marketplace. According to the update, Cannabis Global will be launching several new product marketing initiatives designed to move its innovative hemp extract and rare cannabinoid products into the marketplace over the next coming weeks.“It has been approximately one year since we reorganized the Company, which today is known as Cannabis Global, Inc. During the first year, we concentrated on designing products that are distinct from the competition with established advantageous barriers,” Cannabis Global CEO Arman Tabatabaei stated in the news release.“We are very pleased with the results in that we not only have a unique product set, but also one based on both quality ingredients and solid intellectual property.”

Cannabis Global, Inc., formerly known as MCTC Holdings, Inc., is a fully audited and reporting Company with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, trading with the stock symbol MCTC. The Company is an emerging force in the area of cannabinoid sciences and highly bioavailable hemp and cannabis infusion technologies. The Company does not engage in the production, distribution, or sales of any controlled substances, including marijuana. The Company has an actively growing portfolio of intellectual property having filed six patents in the areas of cannabinoid delivery systems and cannabinoid polymeric nanoparticles. The Company markets its consumer products under the Hemp You Can Feel(TM) brand name. Cannabis Global launched its Project Varin early in 2020, to develop new delivery methods for rare cannabinoid Tetrahydrocannabivarin (“THC-V”) and to develop products based on this cannabinoid. THC-V and CBN are not scheduled at the federal level. The Company's THC-V products contain zero tetrahydrocannabinol (“THC”), far below the acceptable federal level of 0.3%, and zero heavy metals, pesticide and herbicide residues, nitrates and other impurities that are contained in most cannabis and hemp products. The Company's products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease and are not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 18. The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from health care practitioners. Please consult your health care professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any product. For more information, visit the Company's website at .

