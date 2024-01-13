Hempnewsbreaks Sugarmade Inc.'S (SGMD) Budcars Driving Success With Same-Day Cannabis Delivery

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Sugarmade (OTCQB: SGMD) , a leading, multidivisional/multiproduct/multisector supply company, is building a diverse brand portfolio through strategic, accreditive acquisitions. The company's most recent acquisition, BudCars Cannabis Delivery Service, is one such move that is driving success. A recent article discussing this reads,“Quick to seize market opportunities as they arise, SGMD acquired BudCars, a premier cannabis-delivery service, positioning itself to capitalize on this growing trend. BudCars is an online shopping platform for same-day cannabis delivery designed to provide customers with a convenient way to discover and order a wide range of cannabis products, including flowers, edibles, pre-rolled, tinctures, vapes and concentrate from multiple premium brands. The platform currently operates in Sacramento, CA, and has reported astounding success with a Los Angeles hub scheduled to open in July.”

Sugarmade is a product and branding marketing company investing in operations and technologies with disruptive potential. More information on Sugarmade can be accessed at: . Sugarmade sees opportunities in business operations that combine the best areas of on-demand consumer distribution with certain areas of synergistic manufacturing and packaging to create a business model that capitalizes on the many changes in the cannabis industry. The company has made agreements with several market participants, which will be announced in 2020. The company views these opportunities as scalable and capable of producing strong revenue growth for the company.

