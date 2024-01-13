Hempnewsbreaks Hemptown Organics Corp Enters LOI To Acquire Innovative Companies

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Hemptown Organics on Monday announced its entry into a letter of intent (“LOI”) with Hempacco Company Inc. and Pacifica Premiums Inc. According to the update, the LOI contemplates that Hemptown will acquire all of the outstanding shares of both Hempacco and Pacifica Premiums, to further diversify the its product offering and expand its distribution and sales channels.“We are very excited for the opportunity to acquire this unique group of innovative companies representing a rapidly growing sector of the overall hemp and cannabinoid industry. Industrial hemp smokable products present as massive opportunity both as a smoking cessation product, and for recreational use,” Hemptown's CEO Eric Gripentrog said in the news release.“We believe that, with their established, revenue generating, operations in the US and Mexico, Hempacco can be accretive to Hemptown's overall bottom line while presenting attractive blue-sky for growth. These acquisitions align with Hemptown's overall M&A growth strategy to expand our brand portfolio, broaden our channel diversification while extending our geographic reach, and increasing our revenue across B2B and B2C segments.”

To view the full press release, visit

About Hemptown Organics Corp.

Hemptown is a diversified, industry leading cannabinoid company delivering a diverse product offering across the value chain, in multiple sales channels, to meet the growing global demand for cannabinoid-based products. State-of-the-art cultivation in Oregon's Rogue Valley, FDA-licensed and cGMP certified product manufacturing, and a strong leadership team with Fortune 500 experience, including Kellogg's, Nike and Intel, are the pillars for Hemptown's growth model as the company pushes into the consumer-packaged goods sectors with top quality white-label and branded product lines for the consumer market. For more information, visit .

About HempWire

HempWire (HW) is a dedicated information provider focused on (1) aggregating hemp-related news, (2) issuing HempNewsBreaks designed to update investors on the latest developments in the hemp market, (3) enhancing corporate news releases, (4) providing full-service distribution and social media offerings to public and private client-partners and (5) designing and implementing all-inclusive corporate communication solutions. HW is strategically positioned within the rapidly expanding hemp sector with a team of journalists working to help a growing roster of public and private companies reach a wide audience of investors, consumers and members of the media. We leverage a vast network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets to deliver unparalleled visibility, recognition and content to the hemp industry. HempWire (HW) is where HEMP news, content and information converge.

To receive instant SMS alerts, text HEMPWIRE to 21000 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the HempWire website applicable to all content provided by HW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

Do you have questions or are you interested in working with HW? Ask our Editor

HempWire (HW)

Denver, Colorado



303.498.7722 Office

...

HempWire is part of the InvestorBrandNetwork .