Hempnewsbreaks Cannabis Global (CBGL) Unveils New Product Line - Hemp-Based Alcohol-Substitute Mixers

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Cannabis Global (OTC: CBGL) , a cannabinoid and hemp-extract, science-forward company developing infusion and delivery technologies, has unveiled a new product line. CBGL's new Hemp You Can Feel(TM) hemp-based, alcohol-substitute cocktail mixers are available both online at and for wholesale distribution in bulk purchases. Consumers can use the product to mix cocktails that provide an experience similar to light alcohol consumption without the side effects of alcohol.“Because of the ultra-low levels of hemp extracts utilized, we feel we set a new standard for product-safety and satisfaction in the hemp food and beverage category with this product,” said Cannabis Global CEO Arman Tabatabaei in the press release.“While our Hemp You Can Feel beverages likely have the lowest hemp extract levels in the industry, we believe we provide a vastly superior positive effect upon use. We invite all consumers and alcohol industry participants to try what we see as the first viable alternative to alcoholic beverages.”

Cannabis Global, formerly known as MCTC Holdings, Inc., is a fully audited and reporting company with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, trading with the stock symbol CBGL. The company is an emerging force in the area of cannabinoid sciences and highly bioavailable hemp and cannabis infusion technologies. The company does not engage in the production, distribution, or sales of any controlled substances, including marijuana. The company has an actively growing portfolio of intellectual property having filed six patents in the areas of cannabinoid delivery systems and cannabinoid polymeric nanoparticles. The company markets its consumer products under the Hemp You Can Feel brand name. Cannabis Global launched its Project Varin early in 2020 to develop new delivery methods for rare cannabinoid tetrahydrocannabivarin (THC-V) and to develop products based on this cannabinoid. For more information, visit the company's website at .

