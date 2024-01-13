Hempnewsbreaks Pac Roots Cannabis Corp. (CSE: PACR) Announces Healthy Crop, Bullish Production Outlook For 100-Acre Hemp JV

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Pac Roots Cannabis Corp. (CSE: PACR) , a Canadian cannabis company dedicated to producing premium-quality strains and products by leveraging a genetics-focused approach, today provided an update on the 100-acre commercial hemp operation in British Columbia. After receipt of the hemp cultivation license from Health Canada on May 22, 2020, the Pac Roots and Rock Creek Farms 100-acre premium-hemp joint venture (“JV”) commenced. According to the update, the operations team spent several weeks working the fields and installing irrigation systems before beginning planting in mid June. There are currently approximately 130,000 premium-hemp CBD plants in the ground across two 50-acre parcels.“It has been a busy four months since listing on the CSE in early May 2020. We are proud to have a healthy crop and remain bullish on delivering a premium, high-yielding product to our customer,” said Pac Roots CEO Patrick Elliott in the press release.“In early 2020, we had a goal of becoming a revenue generator in 2020 as market appetite was evolving towards a cash flow scenario and realizing on projected forecasts as paramount to survival in this industry.”

About Pac Roots Cannabis Corp.

Pac Roots is focused on delivering the finest genetics to Canadians. Preserving the excellence of its elite strains while introducing the highest quality of new strains to the public is the company's passion. Genetic variation and stability form the foundation that drives the decision making for Pac Roots Cannabis Corp.'s business. For more information about the company, visit .

