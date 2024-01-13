Hempnewsbreaks Cannabis Global Inc. (CBGL) Announces New Hemp You Can Feel(TM) Sweetener Product Line

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Cannabis Global (OTC: CBGL) , a cannabinoid and hemp-extract, science-forward company developing infusion and delivery technologies, is introducing the industry's first no-taste, nonclouding, chemical-free hemp product line. CBGL's revolutionary Hemp You Can Feel Sweeteners is the first hemp and cannabinoid-rich offering that delivers sweetening for both beverages and food in a cloud-free, 100% water-soluble format. The product contains no chemicals, additives, or GMOs. Using unique noninfused honey-bee hemp and cannabinoid technologies, the innovative product line fills consumer demand for all-natural options. Cannabis Global will begin shipping Hemp You Can Feel Sweeteners to customers next week.“Just over a year ago, we analyzed the available water-soluble food and beverage hemp infusion technologies and were unimpressed with the options,” CBGL CEO Arman Tabatabaei stated in the press release.“Most clouded beverages tasted simply horrible and the vast majority used unhealthy and unnatural chemicals. With the limited options, we set out to develop something better. We have succeeded well beyond our expectations!”

To view the full press release, visit

About Cannabis Global Inc.

Cannabis Global, formerly known as MCTC Holdings Inc., is a fully audited and reporting company with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission. The company is an emerging force in the area of cannabinoid sciences and highly bioavailable hemp- and cannabis-infusion technologies. The company does not engage in the production, distribution or sales of any controlled substances, including marijuana. CBGL has an actively growing portfolio of intellectual property, having filed six patents in the areas of cannabinoid delivery systems and cannabinoid polymeric nanoparticles. The company markets its consumer products under the Hemp You Can Feel brand name. Cannabis Global launched its Project Varin early in 2020, designed to develop new delivery methods for rare cannabinoid tetrahydrocannabivarin (THV-C) and to develop products based on this cannabinoid. For more information about the company, visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating CBGL are available in the company's newsroom at

About HempWire

HempWire (HW) is a dedicated information provider focused on (1) aggregating hemp-related news, (2) issuing HempNewsBreaks designed to update investors on the latest developments in the hemp market, (3) enhancing corporate news releases, (4) providing full-service distribution and social media offerings to public and private client-partners and (5) designing and implementing all-inclusive corporate communication solutions. HW is strategically positioned within the rapidly expanding hemp sector with a team of journalists working to help a growing roster of public and private companies reach a wide audience of investors, consumers and members of the media. We leverage a vast network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets to deliver unparalleled visibility, recognition and content to the hemp industry. HempWire (HW) is where HEMP news, content and information converge.

To receive instant SMS alerts, text HEMPWIRE to 21000 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the HempWire website applicable to all content provided by HW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

Do you have questions or are you interested in working with HW? Ask our Editor

HempWire (HW)

Denver, Colorado



303.498.7722 Office

...

HempWire is part of the InvestorBrandNetwork .