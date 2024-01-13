Hempnewsbreaks Cannabis Global Inc. (CBGL) Announces National Distribution Agreement With Baja United

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Cannabis Global (OTC: CBGL) , a cannabinoid and hemp-extract, science-forward company developing infusion and delivery technologies, has entered into a three-year distribution agreement with Baja United Group. The three-year agreement covers nationwide distribution of CBGL's Hemp You Can Feel(TM) branded products, including the newest addition to that product line, Hemp You Can Feel hemp-based alcohol substitute cocktail mixers. According to the agreement, Baja United will stock and distribute the company's products. Baja United will also represent CBGL to retailers, wholesalers, entertainment venues and online portals. CBGL will also be providing samples to Baja United for initial distribution to its wholesaler and retailer customers. While Baja United will focus on beverages, it also holds the rights to distribute CBGL's entire product line during contract period.“Baja United was a natural choice for us,” Cannabis Global CEO Arman Tabatabaei said in the press release.“They have done considerable testing on our Hemp You Can Feel products and share our enthusiasm that our new hemp-based alcohol substitute mixers hold the potential to create a new category within the beverage sector.”

About Cannabis Global Inc.

Cannabis Global, formerly known as MCTC Holdings Inc., is a fully audited and reporting company with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission. The company is an emerging force in the area of cannabinoid sciences and highly bioavailable hemp- and cannabis-infusion technologies. The company does not engage in the production, distribution or sales of any controlled substances, including marijuana. CBGL has an actively growing portfolio of intellectual property, having filed six patents in the areas of cannabinoid delivery systems and cannabinoid polymeric nanoparticles. The company markets its consumer products under the Hemp You Can Feel brand name. Cannabis Global launched its Project Varin early in 2020, designed to develop new delivery methods for rare cannabinoid tetrahydrocannabivarin (“THV-C”) and to develop products based on this cannabinoid. For more information about the company, visit .

